Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3,170.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director William W. Verity sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $124,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,979.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $239,503.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,207,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,825,188 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.56.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.