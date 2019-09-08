Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 882,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,246,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 720,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,974,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,275,000 after buying an additional 27,587 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.06 per share, with a total value of $95,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,189.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Norman David Eansor sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $670,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TECH traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.18. 140,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,598. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $132.75 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.37 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on TECH. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.17.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

