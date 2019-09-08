Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 544.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $1,362,220.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,576 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,365.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.93 per share, with a total value of $56,379.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,092.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.57. 179,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $136.83 and a 1 year high of $204.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price objective on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.40.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

