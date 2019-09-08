Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 40.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 19.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,061.25.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.37, for a total transaction of $5,138,370.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,616.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,720 shares of company stock worth $12,007,399 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO traded up $8.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,143.34. 202,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,503. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,108.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,054.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $705.01 and a 1 year high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

