Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.57. 977,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,445. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $358.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.74.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

