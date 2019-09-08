Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAAS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 4,067,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,096. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.08.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $35,232,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $33,586,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,805,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,678,000 after buying an additional 1,533,595 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $14,513,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $15,283,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

