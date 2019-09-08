Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,904 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Park Electrochemical worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Park Electrochemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 195.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 58.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Park Electrochemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,034. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.13 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 202.91% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Steven T. Warshaw sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P. Matthew Farabaugh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $140,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $337,120 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PKE. TheStreet lowered shares of Park Electrochemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

