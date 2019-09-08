Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,766 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Regional Management worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 65,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 75,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,644 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Regional Management by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Regional Management news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 31,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.13 per share, with a total value of $861,350.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 16,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $435,051.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 101,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,614 and have sold 130,319 shares valued at $3,471,805. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. 79,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 48.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. Regional Management Corp has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $84.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.50 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

