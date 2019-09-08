Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,534 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Yum China by 1.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 12.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 971,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Yum China by 48.5% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 267,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Yum China by 26.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Yum China by 36.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,210,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,947,000 after buying an additional 326,527 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,035,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,448,738.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $602,960.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.65.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

