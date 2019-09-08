Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 950,616 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950,616 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,393,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,645,000 after purchasing an additional 382,694 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 297.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 726,139 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. 2,146,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,510. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

