Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised Papa John’s Int’l from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,749. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.16%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares in the company, valued at $206,837,176.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $4,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,409,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,530,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

