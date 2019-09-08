Paracle Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Paracle Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $344,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 572,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,476,000 after purchasing an additional 252,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.04. 274,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,456. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $165.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.39.

