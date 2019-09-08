Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.67. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

PK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. 1,365,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,162. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

