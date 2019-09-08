ParkinGo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $80.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $80.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00025162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002677 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00147782 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,357.43 or 0.99383376 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000580 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000396 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,054,359 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

