Peercoin Hits One Day Volume of $87,093.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $87,093.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003154 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, Bittylicious and YoBit. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,452.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.62 or 0.02914807 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002956 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003844 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00840936 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,615,629 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bitsane, Bittrex, WEX, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

