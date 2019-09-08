Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $93.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,334. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $94.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.93.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.