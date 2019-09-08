Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.62. 686,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,798. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $116.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,500.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 414,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,382,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,209 shares of company stock worth $7,302,649 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

