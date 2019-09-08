Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,344,000 after purchasing an additional 856,479 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Metlife by 28.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 266,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,895 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 15.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,989,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $42.00 target price on Metlife and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

