Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,032,000 after purchasing an additional 711,947 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,323,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,338,000 after purchasing an additional 845,398 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,218,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,015. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

