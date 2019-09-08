PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

PNNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

In other PennantPark Investment news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 2,255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

PNNT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 383,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,286. The firm has a market cap of $418.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.14. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.