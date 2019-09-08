PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $117.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.20.

PEP stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.27. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $139.18. The stock has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,231,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

