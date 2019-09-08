Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0606 on Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $177,224.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bitbns, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00025162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002691 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00147730 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,361.38 or 0.99285736 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003375 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002092 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000396 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

