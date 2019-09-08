Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $100.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.45. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $119.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

