Phoenixcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $62.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $210,259.00 and $62.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.00825469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024459 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00237504 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001994 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

