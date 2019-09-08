Pigeoncoin Trading Up 14% Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and $26,599.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019642 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000126 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000057 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 3,432,150,875 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

