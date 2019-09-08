Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 33.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,557 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 52,791 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 264.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.85.

Shares of PXD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.87. 1,105,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $189.78. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

