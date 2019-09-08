Piper Jaffray Companies Increases NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target to $54.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its target price upped by Piper Jaffray Companies from $26.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NXTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

NXTC traded down $7.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.34. 241,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,488. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.18.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at $2,247,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at $6,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at $40,611,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

