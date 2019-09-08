Pitcairn Co. Acquires 149 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 95.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,690,000 after buying an additional 848,157 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,498,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,536,000 after buying an additional 149,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after buying an additional 103,001 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,210. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.96. 352,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $385.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.20.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

