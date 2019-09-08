Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Total System Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Total System Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Total System Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Total System Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Total System Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Total System Services news, CEO M Troy Woods sold 141,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $19,929,811.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 13,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $1,848,102.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,019.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,828 shares of company stock worth $25,502,038 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on shares of Total System Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total System Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

TSS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.09. 1,369,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,495. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $142.30.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

