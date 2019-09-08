Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stock Position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after acquiring an additional 73,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

TNET traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.42. 315,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,563. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.25 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,713,367.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.41, for a total value of $1,678,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,690 shares of company stock valued at $10,406,365. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

