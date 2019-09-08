Pitcairn Co. Has $543,000 Stock Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBS. Laidlaw set a $72.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $71.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 415,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,607. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $73.89.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

