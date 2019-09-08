Pitcairn Co. Has $6.71 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total value of $766,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,305,726.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,227 shares of company stock valued at $50,004,587. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. ValuEngine raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point set a $193.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $184.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.