Pitcairn Co. Increases Position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 33.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,664,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 38,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Granite Construction by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,168,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,320,000 after acquiring an additional 123,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 18.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 722,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after acquiring an additional 111,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 11.7% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 579,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Kyle T. Larkin acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Hildebrand Roberts acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $80,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,240.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,056 shares of company stock valued at $485,849 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GVA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.04. 387,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,069. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44. Granite Construction Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $789.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Granite Construction’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

