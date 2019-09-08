Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 209.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $7,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $544,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,637.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,126 shares of company stock worth $11,983,191 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,366. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.06. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

