Pitcairn Co. Makes New $623,000 Investment in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 63.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,029.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $34,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,305 shares of company stock worth $2,211,537. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $70.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 838,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,977. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.98 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.