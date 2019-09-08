Pitcairn Co. Purchases 159 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,854. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

