Pitcairn Co. Raises Stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 72.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.38.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 21,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $3,179,695.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,933 shares of company stock worth $20,835,462. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.70. 3,791,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,704. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.06. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -154.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.