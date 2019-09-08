Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,329 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,207,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $105.81. 1,345,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.