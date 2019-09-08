Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $229.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,323. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

