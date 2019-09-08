Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $399.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.87. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $314.14 and a 52-week high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.29.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481 in the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

