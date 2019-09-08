Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $2,329,936.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,641 shares of company stock worth $16,705,255. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $181.33. 802,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,868. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $151.80 and a 52 week high of $195.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

