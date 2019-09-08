Pitcairn Co. Sells 116 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in ANSYS by 128.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ANSYS from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.22.

ANSS traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $217.59. 338,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,191. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $219.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

