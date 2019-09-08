Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,316 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.53. 68,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.