Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,461,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $205.20. 86,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,050. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.97 and a 200-day moving average of $196.00. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $148.42 and a one year high of $212.07.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

