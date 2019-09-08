Pitcairn Co. Sells 4,317 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 106.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,112,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 266.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,591 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $59,119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Progressive by 23.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,366,000 after purchasing an additional 730,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Progressive by 67.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,435,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,480,000 after purchasing an additional 576,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $4,848,885 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,488. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.