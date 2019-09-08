Pitcairn Co. Sells 8,245 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Micron Technology by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cfra lowered Micron Technology to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.69.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,728,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,672,132. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $116,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $29,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,994. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

