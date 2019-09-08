Pitcairn Co. Takes $506,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.91.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $137.45. 277,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,777. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $119.79 and a 52 week high of $173.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.81 and a 200 day moving average of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.