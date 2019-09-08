Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of PBI opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $678.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 113.87%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 100,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 562,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 175,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

