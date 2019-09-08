PKG Token Price Tops $0.0000 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $122,008.00 and $28,255.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00214487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.01293905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00018054 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00089022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io.

PKG Token Token Trading

PKG Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

