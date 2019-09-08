PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) 1-Day Volume Hits $514,840.00

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $514,840.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00216123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.01291071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00089129 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017733 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.